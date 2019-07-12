Sotheby’s auction house opens new offices in Edinburgh’s St Andrew Square

ONE of the world’s oldest international auction houses yesterday opened new offices in one of Edinburgh’s most prestigious locations.

Sotheby’s, founded in London in 1744, will be located in The Edinburgh Grand, a recently renovated historic building on St Andrew Square.

Lucy Brown, Sotheby's Scottish manager'''. Pic: Lisa Ferguson

The new Scottish office will be the focal point for Sotheby’s thriving business north of the Border, although the company’s annual Scottish Sale will continue to be held in London.

The move coincides with Sotheby’s 50th anniversary year in Scotland.

The ground floor offers an office space and a wood panelled private room providing ideal viewing conditions for artworks.

Lucy Brown, Sotheby’s Head of Edinburgh, said: “Sotheby’s has been the only international auction house with a continual presence in Scotland since the 1970s, so we are thrilled with this latest expansion of the business at a time when we are celebrating 50 years in Scotland and Sotheby’s 275th anniversary.

“We are very excited to open our new office in such a prominent, vibrant location in the centre of Edinburgh and to share it with some of the city’s most successful and lively businesses.

“The location and facilities will augment the development of our client base in Scotland, and by extension clients’ access to the international auction platform.

“In addition to operating as a sourcing centre, we will also be hosting a number of exciting events in our new Edinburgh home in the near future.”

David Macdonald, Sotheby’s Head of UK Single-Owner sales, will now take on the additional role of Head of Private Collections, Scotland.

Ms Brown, who recently assumed the role of Head of the Edinburgh Office, will be based in Scotland, working closely with colleagues from Sotheby’s London, including Mr Macdonald and Thomas Podd.

In addition to his broader role as Sotheby’s Head of UK Single-Owner sales, Mr Macdonald will now play a leading role within the Scottish team as Head of Private Collections, Scotland.

As Head of Sotheby’s Scottish Art sales, Mr Podd spearheaded Sotheby’s relaunching dedicated sales of Scottish art in London. This July, a selection of works by Scottish artists, including George Leslie Hunter, John Fergusson, Samuel Peploe, Craigie Aitchison and Joan Eardley, from Sotheby’s September sale of Scottish Art, will be available to view in the new office.

Joining the team is Jonny Fowle, recently appointed Sotheby's first-ever Spirits specialist. Based in London, Jonny will be responsible for driving Sotheby's expansion into the Whisky and Spirits market. All three will make regular trips to Scotland, and work from the new office.

Later this month, a selection of works by Scottish artists, including Colourists George Leslie Hunter, John Fergusson and Samuel Peploe as well as Craigie Aitchison and Joan Eardley, will be available to view in the new office ahead of Sotheby’s September sale of Scottish Art.

The entire contents of the Scottish Art sale will go on public exhibition at the Edinburgh Grand from August 13-16.

Meanwhile, Jonny Fowle, Sotheby’s first-ever Spirits specialist, based in London, will be responsible for driving Sotheby’s expansion into the Whisky and Spirits market.