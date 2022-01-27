George Wallace, 4, has become well acquainted with the crew, as he has been waving out the window to them weekly.

His mum had asked the refuse collectors to wave to George when they were passing, and they happily obliged.

George, who volunteers with a local litter picking group, always waved back and gave them “a wee smile”.

The refuse collectors, who work for City of Edinburgh Council, enjoyed their weekly interaction with George, so decided to join together and buy him a toy for Christmas.

George didn’t just get a brand new dumper truck toy, but he also finally got to meet the waste crew in person.

Craig Grand, who drives the local waste truck, even gave little George a shot in the driver’s seat.

Refuse collectors Lee Lorimer, left, Craig Nisbet, and driver Craig Grand after gifting George Wallace his dumper truck.

Mr Grand, said: “It was so lovely to meet George today.

“His wee smile has been keeping us going in the last wee while and so we just had to buy him a present and the dumper truck seemed perfect.

“We're all delighted he's so pleased with it and it was great to see George in his litter picking uniform. He'll be working for us soon!”

Rosalind Wallace, George's mum, said: “It’s been so lovely to see George’s smile every week as he waves to the guys collecting our waste.

Driver Craig Grand gives little George Wallace a shot in his seat!

“I know it’s been a difficult time for them and think they brightened each other’s day. George helps with our local litter picking group, Cleanferry, and so is very inspired by them”.

Councillor Lesley Macinnes, Environment Convener, said: ”Our waste crews have been working round the clock in some very challenging circumstances since the start of pandemic and I’d like to thank everyone who has showed them their appreciation leaving out cards and gifts and clapping for them every Thursday during lockdown.

“It’s really lovely to see in this case the little boy brightened their day so much the crew showed their gratitude by buying him the dumper truck”.

