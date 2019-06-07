Spice Girls in Edinburgh: Police tell fans ‘not to sing’ after Edinburgh show

Police have told Spice Girl fans to be aware of local residents as they leave Saturday night’s gig - by not singing any songs.

Event commander Superintendent Helen Harrison has also asked anyone going to the performance at BT Murrayfield to drink responsibly, drink plenty of water and eat beforehand.

Police have issued advice ahead the Spice Girls gig at BT Murrayfield in Edinburgh. Pic: Police Scotland

In a statement posted on social media this afternoon, Sup Int Harrison also encouraged revellers to plan their journey to and from the stadium, and she recommends using public transport where possible.

She also advised checking the BT Murrayfield website for important event information including timings, access requirements, security information such as bag size and prohibited items, stadium facilities and road closures.

Sup Int Harrison also said: “Remember that if you can’t dance there will be lots of opportunity for singing during the concert, but please remember that the people who live in the local area won’t want to hear your singing as you are leaving the area, it won’t spice up their life.”

In the message, which contains numerous Spice Girls song name references, the event commander went on: “Never give up on the good times, but we do ask that you drink responsibly as too much of something is bad enough.

“So pace yourself, drink plenty of water and remember to eat as we want you to be able to take care of yourself and others, including your Mama if they are with you.

“There are First Aid posts within the stadium should you need medical attention, and if you need help or advice please speak to the stewards or one of my many police officers on duty within the stadium.

“Equally, I ask that you follow any instruction given by stewards or police officers as we are there to look after you even if you’re scary. We don’t want you thinking ‘who do you think you are?’ as we are there to make sure you and your friends are safe.”

Sup Int Harrison also stressed it’s a good idea to have a pre-agreed meeting point inc case you get separated.

She also advised that everyone in the group knows the plans for getting home and that mobile phones have plenty of charge so you can “trust it, use it, prove it, groove it.”

It’s also worth checking the weather forecast to ensure you wear suitable clothing and check the police social media accounts for updates - Twitter @EdinburghPolice and Facebook @EdinburghPoliceDivision

Sup Int Harrison’s message ends with: “It’s time for me to stop right now thank you very much. So, make sure you have fun, enjoy the concert and have a memorable day.

“Hasta manana.”

