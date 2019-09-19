Sporting Chance: Edinburgh Council accused of 'literally dumping on sports clubs'

The city council has been accused of literally dumping on sports clubs ahead of a crunch debate on our Sporting Chance campaign.

Edinburgh sits bottom of the league among Scotland’s big four cities for spending per visitor on sport and leisure facilities, with Glasgow spending twice as much per head as the Capital does.

The council has now been accused of trying to wriggle out of its responsibilities including clearing pitches of piles of cuttings after mowing them.

Councillor Donald Wilson has also tabled a motion which would dodge calls to consider a ‘trusted key holder’ system which would give senior volunteers better access to publicly-owned facilities.

Cconservative councillor Phil Doggart, who has lent his support to the campaign, said: “It’s disappointing that the council appears to be stepping away from its responsibilities.”

Lib Dem Cllr Hal Osler said: “I’m disappointed with the amendment and interested to hear the reasoning behind it.”