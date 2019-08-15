Sportscene pundit Michael Stewart seeks £750k worth of damages from law firm after FIFA tribunal claim

Former footballer turned Sportscene pundit Michael Stewart is seeking more than £750,000 worth of damages from a law firm after he took a Turkish club to a FIFA tribunal.

Mr Stewart claims that the world football body's Dispute Resolution Chamber (DRC) would likely have made an enhanced award taking account of tax if it had been sought.

Michael Stewart. Picture: SNS/Ross Parker

The ex-professional, who played for both Hibs and Hearts, has raised a claim in a commercial action at the Court of Session in Edinburgh alleging breach of contract and fault and negligence by Bridge Litigation UK.

The Glasgow-based firm is contesting the claim and has lodged pleas seeking to be absolved from the action and to have it dismissed.

Mr Stewart, of Edinburgh, alleges that he lost a sum equivalent to the UK income tax liability on the sums awarded by the DRC, amounting to £347,743.

He also maintains that he lost a sum equivalent to the interest which should have been sought on the amounts claimed at the DRC in a claim against his former club Genclerbirligi, amounting to £319,151.

He further states that he has incurred professional fees of £112,596 as he sought to recover some of his losses.

Mr Stewart maintains that he is no longer able to recover either a sum equivalent to the UK income tax liability on the money awarded by the DRC or interest on the sums owed by his former Turkish club.

He said he entered a contract with the club in 2010 which provided that all payments to be made to him were to be net of tax.

Mr Stewart, a football pundit, said the club failed to make payment of various sums he was due.

He turned to the law firm for advice and a claim was brought to the DRC which later made an award in his favour against the club.

During a brief hearing today a judge, Lord Ericht, allowed the parties time to make adjustments in the case and set a further hearing for November,