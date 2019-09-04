Spot the difference: Field of wheat or Edinburgh football pitch?

One is an idyllic painting of wheat fields at harvest time complete with piles of crops and the other is a public football pitch in Edinburgh.

There should, clearly, be no resemblance at all between the two. But the piles of uncut grass routinely being left on the city’s football pitches, often making them unplayable until young players and their parents get to work with rakes, has led to comparisons being made. So, for a bit of fun, we thought we would play a game of spot the difference. Can you tell which is the pitch which is supposed to be fit for playing football and which is the famous painting? We’ve got three pairs of images for you to tell apart - and, honestly, it is far harder than it should be.

A city football pitch

A wheat field at harvest time

A city football pitch

A city football pitch

