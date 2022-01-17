Springfield Properties submits proposals to create sustainable new Lingerwood community

The Lingerwood masterplan has been submitted for planning permission to Midlothian Council.

If approved, the Lingerwood development will see up to 1000 new homes delivered within a “cleverly integrated and well connected community”. Following a public consultation, Springfield has refined its proposals – which showcase how Lingerwood will follow the 20-minute neighbourhood model, ensuring residents can access high quality services and amenities easily.

The plans submitted to Midlothian Council include a standalone ‘an clachan’ at its heart, drawing inspiration from the area’s proud mining history to create a “thriving village centre”. The proposals also highlight other ways residents could come together through the provision of play spaces, allotments, landscaped gardens, and seating areas.

Martin Egan, chief operating officer for Springfield, said: “We are pleased to mark 2022 with the submission of our proposals, following a great deal of consultation and engagement with local stakeholders.

“We believe our masterplan is a best-in-class example of the creation of a new sustainable neighbourhood which brings its own identity whilst respecting and connecting well with existing popular and distinct settlements.

"Our vision is aligned with the Midlothian Local Development Plan and has been shaped well with local input. Our plan details the careful efforts made to create a sustainable village that will suit the needs of local people for generations to come and we are looking forward to the determination of our proposals.”