SSPCA appeal for catfood at Edinburgh and Lothians Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre

The centre is in need of food.

Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article

The centre is currently caring for 55 cats in the cattery, and the SSPCA says it is running low on essential food.

Most of these animals are unable to be rehomed due to being involved in ongoing court proceedings or are receiving veterinary treatment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The centre says there is a need for cay food.

However, the charity says food can be purchased from the centre’s Amazon wishlist or via any other online retailer offering direct delivery to the centre.

Centre manager, Diane Aitchison, said: “We are in need of essential food for the cats in our care.

“We’re always extremely busy at the centre and have a lot of hungry mouths to feed, most of which are on three meals a day.

“We are in need of Sheba cat food in jelly and Whiskas junior cat food in jelly.

“This food helps keep cats like Martina happy and healthy until they find their forever homes.

“We are so thankful for your support so that we can continue to provide the best possible care for the animals at our centre.

“We’d be so grateful for any donations that people can spare and we know the cats will be too.”

Cat food can be donated via the centre’s Amazon wishlist here: https://amzn.to/3mLGMA4 or sent from another online retailer that can deliver. Items can also be left in the donation bins outside the centre at Mansfield Rd, Edinburgh, Balerno EH14 7JU.