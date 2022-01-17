This latest signing follows on the back of the recent arrival of women’s fashion brand, REISS at the Edinburgh city centre development.

Other high-end brands currently available at St James include Kooples, Aesop, Russell & Bromley, Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, and the recently opened, H Beauty.

HUGO BOSS is one of the largest German fashion companies and produces luxury clothing, accessories, footwear and fragrances.

HUGO BOSS will join the ranks of luxury fashion brands at St James Quarter in Edinburgh in 2022.

The BOSS brand is set to occupy 5,400 sq ft of space on level three.

BOSS will join the impressive list of names including & Other Stories, Mango, Zara, Bershka, Pull & Bear, Stradivarius, Next, H&M, JD Sports, John Lewis and many more.

It also follows on from the recent announcement of Duck & Waffle.

Nick Peel, Managing Director at St James Quarter said: “BOSS is a brand we’ve had our eye on for a while and think they will be a great addition to St James Quarter in 2022.

"We continue to bring together a diverse range of retail, leisure and food & beverage brands with broad appeal but which are far from ubiquitous and BOSS fits superbly into the St James Quarter line up.”

St James Quarter is a premier food and drink destination in the heart of the Scottish capital.

It provides a diverse offer – from fast, fresh food, to family and restaurant dining, including Bonnie & Wild as the anchor for the development’s new concept food hall alongside Five Guys, Wingstop, Thai Express, Pho, Maki & Ramen and The Alchemist.

