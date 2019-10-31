Staff and pupils mourn much-loved East Lothian primary school teacher, 39, who died suddenly from brain haemorrhage

Stacey Johnstone, a mother-of-two, was a behaviour support officer in the school’s Rainbow Room since it was established in 2011 and worked alongside children with additional support needs.

She passed away on Saturday, October 19, at her home in Musselburgh after being taken ill.

Wallyford Primary School.

A funeral service will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Edinburgh, at 11am next Tuesday (November 12).

Mrs Johnstone's family has requested that everyone wears one colourful item, for example a necklace or a tie, in tribute to the fact Stacey worked in the Rainbow Room.

'We all miss her deeply'

The school’s headteacher Mhairi Stratton paid tribute to her late colleague's “energy, compassion and love of children” which she said made her ideal for her role at the school.

She said: “Stacey was much-loved by the Rainbow Room children and their families, and by the whole school community.

“Children will especially miss her light-hearted and energetic tactics that never failed to produce a smile.

“She would speak to every child she passed and, if they were sad, would try to make them laugh.

“Her catchphrase was: ‘Let’s turn that frown upside down.’ We will all miss her deeply.”

Mrs Johnstone helped the school’s children run the community cafe, was a respite carer for children with additional needs and enjoyed taking part in community gatherings.

She was a mum to two daughters: Jade, 19, and Payton, 18 months.

The school has been working with the council to support children within the Rainbow Room and across the school community, and to help grieving staff.

Councillor Shamin Akhtar, East Lothian Council’s cabinet member for education and children’s services, said: “We were all absolutely devastated to learn of Stacey’s passing.

“Our thoughts are with Stacey’s daughters Jade and Payton and her family and friends.

“Wallyford is a close community and there has been a lot of support shown to the school and children as they grieve for a much-loved team member.”

A message was sent to the parents and guardians of pupils at the school

It reads: "Dear families,

"It is with great sadness that we share the news that Stacey Johnstone, a much-loved member of our team, died suddenly on Saturday 19 October with a brain haemorrhage.

"Stacey was a charismatic and highly valued member of Team Wallyford and had been a Behaviour Support Officer within our Rainbow Room since it was first established. Many of you will know her well for supporting our children run the community café. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

"Stacey leaves behind two daughters, and our thoughts are with them, her family and friends.

"We know that this will be a tremendous shock for our children and all connected with Wallyford. We have reached out to the council for support as we grieve as one school community and will be supporting each other in the days and weeks to come.