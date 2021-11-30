The flight from Stansted to Edinburgh took off at 7.50 pm on Friday, right in the middle of the Met Office’s red weather warning for Scotland’s east coast.

One passenger told the Edinburgh Evening News that people were: “vomiting everywhere.

"First attempt at landing aborted, circled for second attempt.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Storm Arwen: 'Smell of vomit everywhere': Passengers left terrified as flight lands in Edinburgh during red weather warning

She added that some passengers were phoning loved ones, panicking and there was a “smell of vomit everywhere.

“Passengers disembarking left shattered, suffering nervous exhaustion, physically drained and shaken.”

Storm Arwen hit parts of Scotland through out Friday afternoon and into the early hours of Saturday morning causing extreme damage to the country.

Many homes are still without power, as the police declared the storm a major incident.

The passenger concluded: “Who allows pilots to put lives at risk and ignore red alerts? In the middle of a major storm? Did they put profits before lives?"

A spokesperson for East Jet commented: "EasyJet's pilots are highly trained in order to manage all weather conditions and the captain on flight EZY239 from London Stansted to Edinburgh performed an entirely safe landing.

"At no point was the safety of the passengers onboard compromised.

“The safety and wellbeing of customers and crew is always easyJet’s highest priority.

"While this was outside of our control we would like to apologise to passengers for any inconvenience caused as a result of the weather and thank them for their patience and understanding.”

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.