Stuart Jarvis: Appeal launched to find missing Fife teenager last seen over 24 hours ago

An appeal has been launched to find a missing Fife teenager who was last seen over 24 hours ago.

By Rachel Mackie
Sunday, 7th November 2021, 10:05 am
Updated Sunday, 7th November 2021, 10:47 am

UPDATE: Stuart has now been found safe and well.

Stuart Jarvis was last seen between 5.00pm and 6.00pm on Friday, 5 November, 2021 in the Buckhaven area.

The 15-year-old has been described as 4’5” tall with short brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, grey jogging bottoms and black trainers.

He also has an olive green jacket with a white stripe across the chest.

Anyone with information is asked to call Police on 101.

