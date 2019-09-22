Supercar owner gets ticket for wrongly parking £200,000 Lamborghini in Edinburgh

The owner received a £30 fine after leaving the Lamborghini Huracán outside Edinburgh's sheriff's court.



The £200,000 sky blue Lamborghini Huracán was spotted by a traffic warden when it was left abandoned outside the court last week.

Its owner had left the supercar in a marked taxi rank outside the building on Chambers Street and the driver was soon handed a £30 parking penalty.

Recipients of a parking ticket in Edinburgh city centre have to pay a £30 fine which then doubles to £60 if not paid within 14 days.

It is not known if the owner of the ultra-expensive Italian vehicle was at court or had just parked up while visiting nearby.

The unusual motor attracted admiring glances from passing tourists and workers on their lunch break while it was parked on the city’s Chambers Street for around two hours last Thursday.

The two-door Lamborghini Huracan LP 640-4 Performante costs around £215,000 and the 5.2L V10 engine can reach a top speed of 202 MPH.

The supercar also does an incredible 0-62 MPH in just 2.9 seconds.