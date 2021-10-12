Superman will come out as bisexual in a forthcoming comic book, DC Comics has announced.

The new storyline, which features Jon Kent, the son of Clark Kent and Lois Lane, is a “bold new direction” for the Man of Steel, DC Comics has said.

It was announced on National Coming Out Day, an annual LGBTQ+ awareness day.

Like his father, Jon Kent will fall for a reporter, becoming romantically involved with Jay Nakamura in Superman: Son Of Kal-El #5.

DC Comics said that following a scene where Superman “mentally and physically burns out from trying to save everyone that he can”, Jay is “there to care for the Man of Steel”.

Writer Tom Taylor said: “I’ve always said everyone needs heroes and everyone deserves to see themselves in their heroes and I’m very grateful DC and Warner Bros share this idea.

“Superman’s symbol has always stood for hope, for truth and for justice. Today, that symbol represents something more.

“Today, more people can see themselves in the most powerful superhero in comics.”

Recent comic books have seen him tackling wildfires caused by climate change, preventing a high school shooting and fighting for refugees.

Superman’s coming out is the latest example of comic books embracing LGBT inclusive backgrounds for its heroes.

Tim Drake, the latest incarnation of Batman’s sidekick Robin, also came out as bisexual this year.

And Marvel announced the first gay Captain America, another classic superhero typically associated with traditional ideals of masculinity.

Superman: Son Of Kal-El #5 will be available from November 9.

