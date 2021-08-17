It is understood that Cruise chartered the 68-metre yacht Triple Seven – previously owned by Russian billionaire Alexander Abramov – earlier this year while holidaying in Cornwall and rumours have been circulating that he is onboard again taking in Scotland’s beautiful coastline.

Local Facebook groups have been awash with the movements of the yacht with Scots posting pictures over the last few days to share the excitement of the famous actor potentially being nearby.

It was seen in Orkney last week, before sailing down to Scrabster and then to Dunnet Bay.

At the weekend, local residents of Golspie, a village on the north east coast of Scotland, spotted the impressive yacht and shared pictures speculating as to whether or not the man himself was in fact on board.

On Monday it was seen making its way to the Firth of Forth and was spotted off the coast of Fife passing Anstruther, before heading towards Dunbar where it is currently moored.

The superyacht was built in 2006 by German shipyard Nobiskrug and in 2018 it was reported to be worth over 45 million euros.

Abramov bought the Triple Seven in 2013 but it is believed to have been recently sold again to an anonymous buyer, the cost it went for is also unknown.

The fancy vessel – which can host up to 12 guests and 17 crew members – features a sundeck jacuzzi, various outdoor dining areas and a water slide after undergoing a refit in 2014.

