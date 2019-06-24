Susan Boyle reveals plans to become a foster mum at 58

Blackburn’s most famous voice Susan Boyle has sensationally revealed plans to become a mum at the age of 58.

The Britain’s Got Talent megastar, who is reportedly worth more than £22 million, shared her exciting plans with Sun executive editor Dan Wootton on his latest podcast.

Ms Boyle said she would like to become a foster mother at some point in the future once her career settles down, having accepted that she cannot adopt at her age.

Susan said: “When things quieten down a bit I would like to get into fostering.

“I’m 58 so I’ve got something to bring my family home to. I’ve a lovely house, why not share it?

“I’ve got a couple who think the world of me. I love kids. I’ve never had any of my own, that’s my biggest regret, but I love kids. They’re good fun to be with.

“I am happy. I am loving every minute, loving life and bring on the rest.”

Ten years after finding fame on Simon Cowell’s national talent show, Boyle recently returned to the stage where it all began and performed her rendition of I Dreamed A Dream that started her on an unstoppable rollercoaster ride of success.

The West Lothian 58-year-old also spoke of her 2012 Asperger’s diagnosis which revealed she had suffered from lack of oxygen at birth.

She added: “It wasn’t as serious as I thought and it was a great relief to me to find I was Aspergic.”