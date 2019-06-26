Swarm of bees outside Scottish Parliament forces staff to seal all windows

A huge swarm of bees has settled around some tables and chairs on a patio outside the Scottish Parliament building.

Thousands of the flying insects can be seen underneath the furniture on what has been a particularly warm and sunny day in the Capital.

The swarm of bees. Pic: @Robbie_JMC

A Scottish Parliament spokesman confirmed that the bees have been flying around the garden this afternoon.

He said that there are 11 beehives kept in the vicinity in the interests of biodiversity.

A picture has been shared on social media which shows the the scale of the swarm, with many of the creatures settling by a doorway entrance and on the railings around the building.

One person who was in the area at the time said facilities management had to "run round the building" to seal up all of the windows, but that the situation is "pretty calm" now.

It is expected that, when the weather cools, the bees will go back into their hives.

The sight at Holyrood comes just a week after bus passengers were left 'freaking out' as their vehicle passed through a swarm of bees while travelling through Edinburgh city centre.

Some of the bees managed to get inside the vehicle after they had settled on the Duke of Wellington statue, across from Waverley Train Station, on what had been another warm day.