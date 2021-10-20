Anna Deacon and Vicky Allan taking the plunge

Novice and experienced swimmers alike are welcome to join the ‘Spooktacular Swim’ event marking the launch of new expert guide on The Art of Wild Swimming: Scotland by local authors Anna Deacon and Vicky Allan.

Wild swimming has enjoyed a near 300 per cent surge in popularity in the past 12 months, as waves of new swimmers dive in bracing chilly temperatures year-round.

Following the success of Taking the Plunge, the new book from photographer Deacon and journalist Allan showcases over a hundred of the most invigorating wild swim spots around the country.

Publishers described the book as full of hidden gems, perfect ponds and windswept beaches, from Porty beach to the peaty lochs of the Cairngorms – with the chance to spot the porpoises and even a whale in the Forth.

It also offers essential information and advice about accessing water safely, wild camping dos and don’ts and how to be a responsible swimmer in a bid to help tackle the dangers of over-tourism in some of the UK’s beauty spots.

Spooky swimmers are asked to head down to Portobello beach from 10am on Sunday 31 October for the chance to win prizes for the creepiest costume, including a signed copy of the book, plus a full swim kit bag with mermaid flask and waterproof changing mat. Halloween themed hot drinks and terrifying treats will be served in Bellfield Hall after to warm up.

Anna Deacon said, “The perfect swim is a matter of finding the right place, knowing how to be safe, sourcing the appropriate kit and maybe even finding the nicest spot for a warm-up cuppa and cake afterwards.

“We have been privileged to work with swim enthusiasts across the UK to tap into their knowledge and to select the best wild swimming spots. The book aims to be the ultimate guide as to how to be the safest, most joyous and invigorated wild swimmer you can be – and where to do it.”

“We focus on locations that don’t have too delicate an infrastructure but which offer wild swimmers the brilliant experiences they’re looking for and exciting, unexpected new places to swim.”

