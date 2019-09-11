Take a tour of the West Lothian ghost-town which should have been demolished with these incredible pictures

These incredible pictures show the forgotten West Lothian estate which was going to be demolished 15 years ago.

Of 240 houses on the Deans South estate in Livingston, West Lothian, only ten are occupied. The handful of residents clinging on have refused to sell up to West Lothian Council, insisting that they are not being offered enough cash for their homes, which were built in the 1960s as council houses. And while a developer has offered to rehome residents if they agree to sell to them so their houses to be demolished, it is dependent on all the homeowners agreeing to a deal - which has not happened. You can meet some of the remaining residents as they discuss life on the ghost-town estate HERE

The 15-year wrangle began when it was found that the homes were built with aerated concrete, Siporex, considered to be inadequate for heavy loads.

Long-running fued

Two empty houses were torn apart to establish whether the concrete had been used, before all 240 homes were condemned.

All homes were condemned

Council tenants were moved out, leaving most of the estate uninhabited.

Residents shipped out

Some homeowners refused to accept cash for their houses, insisting they either wanted the market rate or a house swap.

Residents hold firm

Some homeowners refused to accept cash for their houses, insisting they either wanted the market rate or a house swap.
