Take on a FIFA pro for a free haircut in Edinburgh's Veen Barbers

Veen Barbers, who opened a new branch in Musselburgh around three months ago after 28 years of trading in Leith, are launching a new competition which could gain a talented gamer a prize worth around £20 and a new look.

To do so, customers wishing to take part will have to take on Veen’s resident FIFA expert, 22-year-old barber, Harry.

Harry Razvi (left) seen here playing FIFA at the Veen Barbers shop in Musselburgh. Veen Barbers are inviting customers to come in and try and beat Harry on the FIFA 20 computer game .Picture: Ian Rutherford

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If they win the match, they get their trim for free, however if they lose the customer will have to pay double, meaning their harcut might end up costing them a pretty penny.

Victor Campos, who works for Veen, said: “We put FIFA in the Musselburgh branch to give customers something to do.

“The guys have been doing a lot of their own wagers in the shop including if you lose, you have to sweep the floor, so the idea came about in conversation.

“We will see what happens, I don’t know if there will be a queue out of the door but I reckon that Harry will struggle playing FIFA all day and will start to struggle at the end of the day.”