Taylor Hawkins, drummer of rock group Foo Fighters, has been remembered by titans of the music industry as being a “kind brilliant man” and an “amazing musician” following his death.

Taylor Hawkins dead: Pictures of Foo Fighters 2015 gig at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium and other photos from Taylor Hawkins career

Taylor Hawkins, drummer of rock behemoths Foo Fighters, has died age 50

By Gary Flockhart
Saturday, 26th March 2022, 11:29 am
Updated Saturday, 26th March 2022, 11:39 am

The band said it was “devastated by the untimely loss” and asked for the privacy of his family to be respected.

Hawkins played in the Foos with former Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl on vocal for more than two decades, alongside Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett and Rami Jaffee.

In September 2015, the band played a massive gig at Edinburgh’s BT Murrayfield Stadium.

Just a few months earlier, Grohl had fallen and shattered his right leg during a concert in Gothenburg.

Now, here he was in the Capital: wearing a metal brace, sat on a large, remote-controlled, Doctor Who-influenced throne and ready to rock.

We take a look back at the iconic gig, and share some more Foo Fighters pics from down the years.

1. Sticks man

Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters performs on stage (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Photo: Kevin Winter

Photo Sales

2. Fandom

Fans listen to Foo Fighters during their performance at the Stadium of Light Picture: David Wood

Photo: David James Wood

Photo Sales

3. Leading man

Dave Grohl pictured at Edinburgh's Murrayfield Stadium during Foo Fighters gig. Photo: Lisa Ferguson

Photo: Lisa Ferguson

Photo Sales

4. Camera phones out

Fans listen to front man Dave Grohl and the Foo Fighters. Picture: DAVID WOOD

Photo: David James Wood

Photo Sales
Edinburgh
Next Page
Page 1 of 4