Team GB continue to wow at the Tokyo Olympics 2020, having won more than 20 medals for the country.

It’s the team’s most successful start to an Olympics ever.

There was a gold medal rush on what has been dubbed “Magic Monday”, with three golds for Team GB across 13 hours of events, including from swimmer Adam Peaty in the 100m breaststroke and diving duo Tom Daley and Matty Lee in the men’s 10m platform diving.

Team GB have secured multiple gold, silver and bronze medals at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 (Composite: Mark Hall/JPI Media)

That set the tone for the Games, and since then the team has gone from strength to strength, bringing in myriad medals across different disciplines from BMX to trampolining.

In total, there are 339 gold medals up for grabs before this year’s Games draw to a close on 8 August.

So, who has won medals for Team GB so far?

Here’s what you need to know.

Graphic: Kim Mogg/JPI Media

How many medals have Team GB won?

The British team currently have more medals than at the same point in Rio 2016, when they finished second.

They have secured medals over 13 different disciplines - more than any other country.

At the time of writing, Team GB sit on 24 medals in total after more events were won on Friday (30 July), including Bethany Shriever claiming a thrilling BMX gold and Scottish swimmer Duncan Scott securing his third medal in Tokyo with silver in the men’s 200m individual medley.

Great Britain won six Olympic medals overall on Friday.

The team now have six golds, nine silvers and nine bronze medals.

Where are Team GB in the overall medal table?

The recent results place the country number sixth in the standings, behind the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), the United States, Japan and China.

There are hopes that Team GB can surpass their hefty medal targets, with UK Sport previously saying it hoped the country’s top athletes would win “between 45 and 70” medals this year.

Find out where Team GB sit on the leaderboard using our special live medal table.

Who has won medals for Team GB?