Ten groups express interest in taking over over former Gorgie City Farm

Head fundraiser Gail Vancker. Picture: Ian Georgeson.

Ten different parties have shown interest in taking over the former Gorgie City Farm after it went into liquidation earlier this month.

The groups are both charitable and commercial organisations, and some have followed up with site visits and requests for more information.

But it may be some time before the interested parties are able submit proposals and raise the money needed to take over the running of the farm.

Shona Campbell of MHS Henderson Loggie, the liquidator at Gorgie City Farm, told Edinburgh Councillors: "Ten interested parties, both charitable and commercial organisations, have expressed interest in taking over the running of the farm.

"Some have followed up with site visits and requests for the further information necessary to undertake due diligence.

"This is positive news, however councillors should be aware it could take many weeks before they are able to submit proposals and secure the funding that is required to take over the running of the farm.

"I have requested that interested parties provide indicative offers next week together with realistic timescales to complete, from which we may in a position to draw up a short list."

MHA Henderson Loggie is currently supporting staff in making redundancy claims.

Ms Campbell added: "As liquidator, I am willing to continue running the site to secure a sustainable future for the farm, however, there are costs that must be met including insurance, staff costs, animal feed, vet bills and utilities. There are currently not funds available to meet these costs.

"We are exploring ways of covering the ongoing costs for the period of time it will take for the interested parties to perform proper and considered due diligence and to secure the required funding to ensure the financial stability and future sustainability of the farm."

The farm, which welcomes 200,000 people a year, announced it had gone into liquidation on November 2, leaving its 23 staff members without jobs.

One member of staff, Hannah Ryan, set up a GoFundMe page the following day aiming to raise £100,000 to save the well-loved city attraction.

So far over £71,000 has been donated.