The 10 ‘worst’ Edinburgh areas to live as consumer group highlights ‘no-go zones’

The list, publushed the Sharp Scot website, includes 10 areas of Scotland’s capital city, highlighting issues such as petty crime, transport and overcrowding.

Sharp Scot says: “While the majority of Edinburgh is a safe and welcoming city, there are some no-go zones that warrant caution.

“In this article, we list some of Edinburgh’s neighborhoods to avoid living in along with practical insights and tips to help you make an informed decision about where to stay whilst enjoying what this beautiful city has to offer.”

Scroll through our picture gallery to see the Edinburgh neighbourhoods Sharp Scot recommends people 'avoid living in'.

Muirhouse Sharp Scot website says: 'While the area does experience occasional petty crime, the situation has improved over time'.

Leith Walk Sharp Scot website says: 'Leith Walk is a major road that accommodates various vehicles, which adds to the hustle and bustle the area already experiences on a daily basis. So if peacefulness is a priority for you then Leith Walk may be a poor choice'.

Sighthill Sharp Scot website says: 'Sighthill is unfortunately known for being one of the less desirable places to live due to the presence of notorious gangs'.