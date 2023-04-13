We asked our readers for the most mispronounced place in Edinburgh and they didn’t disappoint, with some obvious submissions like Cockburn Street and Edinburgh itself, but a German person’s take on Restalrig – Reezl-stag – really takes the biscuit. Princes Street and Calton Hill are often mispronounced according to our readers, while people also appear to have a problem pronouncing Sciennes and Silverknowes. And, American tourists were accused of often calling the city ‘Edinbro’ and Holyrood ‘Holly-rood’.