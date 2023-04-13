We asked our readers for the most mispronounced place in Edinburgh and they didn’t disappoint, with some obvious submissions like Cockburn Street and Edinburgh itself, but a German person’s take on Restalrig – Reezl-stag – really takes the biscuit. Princes Street and Calton Hill are often mispronounced according to our readers, while people also appear to have a problem pronouncing Sciennes and Silverknowes. And, American tourists were accused of often calling the city ‘Edinbro’ and Holyrood ‘Holly-rood’.
1. Cockburn Street
Glen A Micheletti put forward this city centre street as the most mispronounced place in Edinburgh, as well as the city itself. He said: "From my festival busking days, Cockburn Street is one that comes to mind. Otherwise, it’s Edinburgh." Photo: SNS Group
2. Frederick Street
Speaking about Frederick Street in the city centre, Christine Williamson said: "I once had an American lady ask me how to get to 'Fred Eric Street'." Photo: Lisa Ferguson
3. Restalrig
Hayley Duncan revealed how one area got a bit lost in translation. She said: "I once had a German colleague who pronounced Restalrig - Reezl-stag." Photo: Google
4. Albion Place
Iain Douglas told this comical tale of an address mix-up in the shadows of Hibs' Easter Road Stadium. He said: "Reminds me of the cabbie's story about a passenger wanting to go to Albion Place. Arrived and she was confused with the address. After checking with the driver it was meant to be Albyn Place!" Photo: Greg Macvean