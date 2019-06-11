The full route and timings for Taxi Trade Children's Outing throughout Edinburgh

Every year on the second Tuesday in June, Edinburgh’s taxi drivers take time off to treat some very special children to a day at the seaside for the Edinburgh Taxi Trade Children's Outing.

All the taxis usually leave from Murrayfield at around 10am, but this year they are congregating at Edinburgh Zoo Car Park.

A taxi durin glast year's event

They will then make their way down the Royal Mile, along London Road, through Portobello and arriving in Musselburgh at around 11.30am.

From there the taxis head out along the coast road, through Cockenzie, Port Seton and Gullane, and finally ending up at Dirleton where they enjoy the rest of their day.

Full pocession route and timings:

Edinburgh Zoo 10:00

Costorphine Rd 10:05

Roseburn 10:10

Haymarket 10:15

Princes St 10:20

Mound

HIgh St 1025:

Canongate 10:35

Abbeyhill 10:40

London Rd 10:43

Portobello Rd 10:46

Portobello HIgh St 10:50

Joppa 10:55

Musselbugh (stopping for ice cream at Lucas) a11:10 d11:40

then the coast road through

Prestonpans 11.50

Cockenzie 12.00

Port Seton 12.10

Aberlady 12.25

Gullane 12.35

Dirleton 12.45

and then doubling back to Archerfield Walled Garden for about 1pm

Children involved shoot passers-by with water pistols, all in the bname of fun of course, while a competition for 'Best Dressed Taxi' also takes place.

In 2018, around 120 children with special needs were taken in a convoy through the city for a picnic in Archerfield, East Lothian.