The Kitchin to make appearance on BBC 2 show Remarkable Places to Eat

A Michelin-starred Edinburgh restaurant will appear tomorrow on the BBC 2 show Remarkable Places to Eat.

The four episode series sees leading chefs and restaurateurs take Maitre D’ Fred Sirieix to the cities in the UK and abroad that are home to the restaurants where they most love to eat.

Tom Kerridge's pick for remarkable restaurants is Edinburgh Michelin Starred eatery, The Kitchin.

In each episode Fred travels to a town, city or region in the UK or abroad to spend three days with a different food insider who has agreed to take him to what he or she believes are the most unmissable food experiences the location has to offer.

In the episode airing on 24 July, Chef Tom Kerridge takes Fred to Scotland’s Capital for a fine dining experience at The Kitchin, the Michelin-starred restaurant of Chef Tom Kitchin.

“It was a great honour to be a part of the show,” said Tom Kitchin, who opened the restaurant in 2006 alongside his wife Michaela, “When I got the call it was very humbling, to think that we’re just a wee place on the back of Leith that my wife and I started and we’re now part of this, it just makes you really proud.”

The fine dining experience allowed Kitchin to showcase his flair which involves showcasing Scottish ingredients, sourced from a network of suppliers to ensure that the menu really captures a taste of Scotland.

Fred Sirieix had the chance to experience fine dining at Tom Kitchin's restaurant.

He added: “I think Tom Kerridge and Fred were really blown away with the quality of the produce, at the back door from 7am its like a conveyor belt of produce and they just couldn’t believe it.

“It makes a difference working here, rather than somewhere like London, because it’s not anything like a big delivery company bringing the produce is, it’s the wee man from a fishing boat, it’s working with local suppliers who can bring something fresh, that’s the secret.”

READ MORE: Five of the best places to eat in Leith

Fred remembers his experience at The Kitchin as something truly remarkable.

Tom Kerridge's pick for remarkable restaurants is Edinburgh Michelin Starred eatery, The Kitchin.

“The food was so fresh, but the man can cook. He’s worked with some of the best chefs, and we’ve worked in some of the same places like Pierre Koffmann’s restaurant, and you have to be the best to work there, so I know where he comes from,” Fred said.

“He wanted to create a heaven of love, enjoyment and pleasure to come in and experience, he’s really created an almost perfect place.

“Its the combination of everything that makes it what it is, from the food, to the interiors picked out by his wife, to the care from the staff and it is so rare to see somewhere like that.

“Quality is in everything you touch see or feel.”

As well as showcasing Edinburgh’s remarkable restaurant, Tom Kerridge also takes Fred to visit the Highland Wagyu Grill, a restaurant set up by farmer Moshin to serve the pure breed Wagyu and Wagyu Angus crossbreeds he rears at his farm and The Fishmarket at Newhaven to experience the new restaurant reputed to serve the best fish and chips in Scotland.

As well as being able to pick a remarkable restaurant out of the crowd, Fred is also the founder of charity The Right Course which seeks to transform staff restaurants in prisons into high street like businesses using existing facilities so they can transform the aspirations and prospects of inmates and give them work experience to move on to the hospitality sector.

While the charity currently only operates in London, Fred hopes to expand to Scotland and have the opportunity to work with remarkable chefs like Tom Kitchin again.

Remarkable Places To Eat, 8pm, 24 July 2019, BBC 2

For the latest reviews, recommendations and openings in Edinburgh and everything you need to have a good night - join our new Facebook group here.