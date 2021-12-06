The Royal Mint celebrates Duke of Edinburgh scheme with the gift of an uncirculated Prince Philip coin on International Volunteers Day
The Royal Mint has revealed that one hundred volunteers from The Duke of Edinburgh Award were gifted with an uncirculated Prince Philip memorial coin.
The new coin, which was minted this year following the departure of His Royal Highness, was gifted earlier this year and was made to celebrate the Duke of Edinburgh’s life and legacy.
This gift follows on from The Mint promising to make a contribution of £50,000 to both The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award and the The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award charities.
The portrait used for the coin design was approved for use by Prince Philip in 2008, while the reverse design was created by Ian Rank-Broadley FRBS, who also created the fourth definitive coinage portrait of The Queen.
The coin is of higher standard than circulating or bullion coins, and will only rise in value.
The current lowest valuation of the piece is £13, rising to as much as £375,495 for a one-of-a-kind five-kilo gold proof coin.