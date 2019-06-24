These are 17 of the best pictures from Edinburgh's Armed Forces Day

Veterans stood alongside serving personnel from across the armed forces as they paraded through the New Town in honour of all those who have served in the military. The Lord Provost and senior officers took the salute at the event which is organised by the public.

The Armed Forces Day annual parade took place on Saturday 22 June

Veterans of the service were in attendance.

Members of the armed forces take part in the Armed Forces Day annual parade.

The Lord Provost took the salute.

