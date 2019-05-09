These are the 12 richest people in Edinburgh in 2019

The wealthiest residents in Edinburgh have been revealed.

The Capital's richest individuals and families are worth a total of £4.036bn, according to the new The Sunday Times Rich List. Harry Potter author JK Rowling and a Brexit backing financier appear in the annual list. Full story here.

1. Jim Mellon, 1.1bn (first) Jim Mellon is Edinburgh's richest man and the only billionaire on the Capital's rich list. Mr Mellon comes in at number 10 on the overall rich list for Scotland. other Buy a Photo

2. JK Rowling , 750m (2nd) The author of the Harry Potter series, Joanne Rowling lives in Edinburgh where she wrote her best-selling books about the boy wizard. pa Buy a Photo

3. Sir Angus Grossart and family, 446m pounds (3rd) Sir Angus Grossart is chairman and executive director of Edinburgh-based merchant bank Noble Grossart. other Buy a Photo

4. Brian Kennedy, 275m (4th) Home and windows mogul, Brian Kennedy grew up in Edinburgh and went to Tynecastle High school before making his fortune. pa Buy a Photo

View more