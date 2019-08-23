These are the 5 best paces to see the Fringe Festival fireworks according to the people of Edinburgh

Each year, the Edinburgh Festival goes out with a bang - quite literally, with an incredible fireworks display.

Launched from Edinburgh’s iconic castle at about 9pm on Monday August 26th, 400,000 fireworks will bring the Festival to a dazzling end.

Some of the best vantage points for watching the Fringe Fireworks display.

And it’s not just fireworks that audiences will be treated to - the one hour and 10 minute-long event is set to the sound of the Scottish Chamber Orchestra.

Here are five of the best spots to see this year's extravaganza...

Princes Street Gardens

Situated directly north of the castle, this is a prime spot to experience the fireworks.

Only standard tickets are left - available for £15.50. - and gates for priority entry ticket holders will open at 6:15pm, with standard entry at 7pm.

If you're opting for Princes Street Gardens, there is a list of banned items which includes animals (except for registered guide dogs), laser pens and glass bottles or containers. Food and drink is allowed, though, with picnics encouraged.

Blackford Hill

Evening News reader, Ross Attenburgh, sent us a great shot of a fireworks display seen from his "favourite spot" up Blackford Hill.

At 539ft high, it's a bit of a climb but the views are guaranteed to be spectacular. Blackford Hill is also situated about two miles out from the city centre, which means less noise if that's what you're after.

Harvey Nichols

If you fancy celebrating the end of the Festival in style, upscale department store Harvey Nichols is offering a three-course meal with wines, live music and top views over the city while watching the fireworks display.

There will be Champagne on arrival and pianist Andy Lucas will perform before the fireworks, with a live broadcast of the accompanying concert. Tickets will cost you £105 per person.

Calton Hill

Calton Hill is a favourite for those looking to catch the fireworks - and it's free. While the walk to the top of the hill is short, it’s quite steep, so be prepared before heading up.

Robert Louis Stevenson said of this vantage point way back in 1889: “Of all places for a view, this Calton Hill is perhaps the best.” Calton Hill is a short walk from the east end of Princes Street and can be accessed from Regent Road or Greenside Row.

Arthur's Seat

Arthur’s Seat offers an alternative viewing spot for those looking for something more adventurous.

Offering an incredible view of the fireworks - and the entirety of Edinburgh - you can either set up camp on Salisbury Crags or go the whole hog to the summit of Arthur's Seat.

Take care if you decide this is the spot for you - the climb can be steep and a little difficult, especially in the dark after the fireworks have ended. It’s advised that you bring a torch.