These are the happiest places in Edinburgh to live according to residents
The results of the Edinburgh People's Survey certainly threw up some interesting talking points.
The Council survey asks Capital residents their thoughts a number of issues in the city, from road maintenance to facilities for young children and much more. Here, we look at which residents in Edinburgh are most satisfied with the area that they live. To read a full break down of results, you can read the report here.
1. Pentland Hills ward
71 percent of residents surveyed in the area were satisfied with where they lived.