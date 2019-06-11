These Edinburgh restaurants have just been named in the UK's top 100

Seafood supremo Ondine headed up by chef Roy Brett won the title of best restaurant in Scotland.
The George IV Bridge eatery placed at number 49 at the Estrella Damm National Restaurant Awards 2019.
The Kitchin (63), Timberyard (68) and The Little Chartroom (79) also made it onto the prestigious list.
This year sees the highest number of restaurants outside of London. In total, 46 of the top 100 restaurants are located outside of London, showing the true geographical spread of the list. This year also sees the highest number of Northern restaurants placed than ever before, with 23 Northern and Scottish restaurants on the list.
Moor Hall in Lancashire took the top spot.
The Grade II listed restaurant with rooms, in Aughton, Lancashire, is overseen by chef-patron Mark Birchall and has built a strong reputation for its modern British cuisine using, where possible, produce grown on the five-acre estate.
It was bought by Andy and Tracey Bell in 2015 and underwent a multi-million pound renovation before reopening in 2017. Last year the restaurant was awarded two Michelin stars.
“Mark is an incredibly talented chef who has a clear ambition to not just create one of the best restaurants in the UK but in the world,” says Stefan Chomka, editor of Restaurant magazine, which runs the Estrella Damm National Restaurant Awards.
“This award reflects that vision. Moor Hall is an almost immaculate experience – Mark’s food is clever and inventive but also delicious, the service is exceptional and the atmosphere is relaxed and friendly. It’s an outstanding restaurant that deserves its title as the best in the UK.”
Second place goes to hit London restaurant, Brat, in Shoreditch, which is followed in order by four other restaurants in the capital, Cornerstone, Core by Clare Smyth and Sabor. Sixth place returns to the North West with Simon Rogan’s L’Enclume where Birchall was previously executive chef.
This year also sees three female chefs place in the top 10. Nieves Barragan of Sabor, in Mayfair, follows Clare Smyth from Core in Notting Hill, ranked at fifth in the list, while Monica Galetti’s Mere in Fitzrovia comes in at number six.
John Williams MBE, executive chef at London’s The Ritz, won this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award. William’s career spans more than four decades in some of London’s most prestigious hotels including Claridge’s and The Berkeley.
Clare Smyth, chef-patron at Core in Notting Hill, was named this year’s Chef’s Chef of the Year.
The winners were announced on Monday night at a ceremony held at The Hurlingham Club in London by Restaurant magazine.
To coincide with the awards, ‘National Restaurant Month’ will run from 11th June until 10th July 2019 with many restaurants listed running special offers, including complimentary drinks, dishes and discounts for diners booking through the new website. In partnership with Estrella Damm, there will also be a competition to win ‘meals for two’ in the top 100 restaurants during this month.
The Estrella Damm National Restaurant Awards is Restaurant Magazine’s annual countdown of the top 100 restaurants in the UK as voted for by the UK’s leading chefs, restaurateurs and food writers.
Full List of Awards:
One to Watch, sponsored by Schweppes 1783: Emilia
Best Restaurant in Northern Ireland, sponsored by Hildon: Yügo
Best Restaurant in Wales, sponsored by Hildon: Ynyshir
Best Restaurant in Scotland, sponsored by Hildon: Ondine
Wine List of the Year, sponsored by San Marzano: Hide
Cocktail List of the Year, sponsored by Seedlip: The Frog by Adam Handling
OpenTable Diners’ Choice ‘Fit for Foodies’: Carters of Moseley
Chef to Watch, sponsored by Woods Foodservice: Sally Abe
Chef of the Year, sponsored by Ritter Fresh: Clare Smyth
Restaurateur of the Year, sponsored by threesixty° by UCC Coffee: Tom and Michaela Kitchin
Gastropub of the Year, sponsored by Estrella Damm: The Sportsman
Lifetime Achievement Award, sponsored by Quandoo: John Williams
The Service Award, sponsored by Liberty Wines and Piper Heidsieck: Bibendum by Claude Bosi Estrella Damm National Restaurant of the Year: Moor Hall
The full list of winners at the National Restaurant Awards:
1. Moor Hall
2. Brat
3. Cornerstone
4. Core by Clare Smyth
5. Sabor
6. L’Enclume
7. Mere
8. Claude Bosi at Bibendum
9. Ynyshir
10. The Ledbury
11. A Wong
12. The River Café
13. The Sportsman
14. Restaurant Sat Bains
15. Kiln
16. Paul Ainsworth at No. 6
17. Lyle’s
18. Forest Side
19. Casamia
20. House of Tides
21. Restaurant Nathan Outlaw
22. Roganic
23. The French House
24. Elystan Street
25. The Ritz
26. Frenchie
27. Brawn
28. Noble Rot
29. The Black Swan at Oldstead
30. The Fordwich Arms
31. Chez Bruce
32. Hide
33. Ikoyi
34. Trinity
35. The Crown at Burchett’s Green
36. The Coach
37. The Hand & Flowers
38. The Parkers Arms
39. Freemasons at Wiswell
40. Skosh
41. The Elephant
42. Roots
43. The Clove Club
44. The Frog by Adam Handling
45. Roux at Parliament Square
46. Burlington at The Devonshire Arms
47. Cora Pearl
48. Hicce
49. Ondine
50. The Quality Chop House
51. Black Axe Mangal
52. Pollen Street Social
53. Whatley Manor
54. Coombeshead Farm
55. St. John
56. The Angel Inn at Hetton
57. The Dairy
58. The Fat Duck
59. The Palomar
60. Helene Darroze at The Connaught
61. Kym’s
62. Social Eating House
63. The Kitchin
64. Bright
65. Dinner by Heston Blumenthal
66. Etch
67. Belmond Le Manoir aux Quat’ Saisons
68. Timberyard
69. Midsummer House
70. Rochelle Canteen
71. Two Lights
72. 40 Maltby Street
73. Mana
74. The Walnut Tree
75. Indian Accent
76. Kitchen Table by Bubbledogs
77. Yügo
78. Restaurant Story
79. The Little Chartroom
80. The Laughing Heart
81. The Mash Inn
82. Raby Hunt
83. Restaurant Andrew Fairlie
84. The Woodspeen
85. Wine and Brine
86. Holborn Dining Room
87. The Harwood Arms
88. Brigadiers
89. Perilla
90. The Little Fish Market
91. The Man Behind the Curtain
92. Carters of Moseley
93. Darjeeling Express
94. Joro
95. Le Cochon Aveugle
96. The White Swan at Fence
97. Spring
98. Holbeck Ghyll
99. Trullo
100. The Ninth