This is everything you need to know about Edinburgh Cocktail Week 2019 - including the participating bars and exclusive cocktails on offer

Have your say

With just over a month to go until the event, organisers of Edinburgh Cocktail Week have revealed all the cocktails that festivalgoers can enjoy for £4 each, plus a week-long programme of unique events and experiences taking place across the capital from Monday 14 to Sunday 20 October.

Over 70 of the city's top bars are taking part in this year's event and each have created a bespoke signature cocktail, which wristband holders can enjoy exclusively for £4 each with an Edinburgh Cocktail Week wristband.

Edinburgh Cocktail Week have revealed all the cocktails that festivalgoers can enjoy for 4 each

New bars taking part this year include Cold Town House, Cask Smugglers, Smoke & Mirrors, The Barologist, Camera, Damm 27 and The Garden, as well as returning favourites The Refinery, Harvey Nichols, Tigerlily, Tonic, Copper Blossom, The Voodoo Rooms and Brewhemia.

This year also sees the introduction of non-alcoholic cocktails to the festival in partnership with Seedlip.

Organiser, Gary Anderson said: ‘I'm delighted to see Edinburgh Cocktail Week back for its third edition this Autumn with our biggest and most exciting lineup yet.

“Since launching in 2017 we have continued to grow the festival and visitor experience by adding new features, pop-up spaces and experiences across the city.

Edinburgh Cocktail Week have revealed all the cocktails that festivalgoers can enjoy for 4 each

“This, along with the support of our amazing festival partners, has grown Edinburgh Cocktail Week into the biggest cocktail festival outside of London, attracting over 15,000 local and international cocktail lovers.

“Personally, I'm really excited by this year's line-up, especially the new Cocktail Forest space at Festival Square, and I look forward to seeing the Cocktail Domes in action on the rooftop garden of The Glasshouse Hotel. I'm also proud to see the introduction of non-alcoholic cocktails to the festival, something we are delivering in partnership with Seedlip."

The Cocktail Village

The Cocktail Village which was introduced at last year’s festival will make its return this year to Festival Square with a forest themed extension consisting of a dark enchanted space featuring a wigwam, pop-up bars, forest floor & canopy, giant toadstools and a twinkling night sky which will invite cocktail fans to escape the city and go ‘camping with cocktails’.

Edinburgh Cocktail Week have revealed all the cocktails that festivalgoers can enjoy for 4 each

It is beautifully decorated in the style of an autumn garden with grass flooring, a clear rooftop, swings, picnic tables and floral installations by Dobbies Garden Centres, making guests feel like they are at an outdoor festival while being in the comfort of an enclosed marquee

Throughout the week, the village will be filled with 19 pop up bars including Edinburgh Gin, Belvedere Vodka, Patron Tequila, Johnnie Walker, William Kerr's Gin, Poco Prosecco, Highland Park, Eden Mill, Pilot Beer, Lindores Abbey, Absolut Vodka, Cask Smugglers, Pickering's Gin, Smokehead, the Herringbone Horsebox, Darnley's Gin, Grey Goose Vodka and a special ‘Temple of Rum’ bar from The Pop Up Geeks and Don Q rum.

There will also be a series of masterclasses, live music and entertainment. Entry to both the Cocktail Village and Forest is free with an Edinburgh Cocktail Week wristband and all cocktails inside are just £4 each.

Events

Wristband holders can also hop between a week-long programme of unique events and experiences happening across the city including a Classic Movie & Cocktails Night at the Scotsman Picturehouse (screening La La Land), bespoke tours of the newly opened Holyrood Distillery, Morning Yoga with Seedlip overlooking Edinburgh Castle, an evening of cocktails aboard the stunning Fingal in Leith docks, an Edinburgh Gin Brunch, Cocktail Afternoon Tea at The Waldorf Astoria, masterclasses with Beefeater and Eden Mill, and a Highland Park Rooftop Winter Terrace at Cold Town House.

Cocktail Domes

Brand new to the festival this year are the Cocktail Domes on the rooftop garden of The Glasshouse Hotel.

This is the first time these fully transparent domes will appear in Edinburgh, offering festivalgoers a unique opportunity to enjoy views of the city’s iconic skyline and a menu of £4 cocktails from Tanqueray No. Ten Gin,Johnnie Walker Whisky, Ketel One Vodka, Casamigos Tequila and Belsazar Vermouth.

Each dome comfortably seats 8 people and will be styled with sofas, cushions, blankets and fairy lights to create a cosy setting for guests to relax and socialise in.

Entry to the rooftop garden is free with an Edinburgh Cocktail Week wristband but reservations are essential to guarantee exclusive use of a Cocktail Dome (£25 per dome for two hours).

Many of the time slots are booked already but there will also be a number of free-to-enter domes available for walk-ins offered on a first-come basis. Cocktails can be enjoyed in the garden area and hotel bar if visitors wish to wait for seats in domes to become available.

Wristbands

Wristbands are on sale now at www.edinburghcocktailweek.co.uk priced at £6 for a weekday wristband (valid Monday – Friday), £8 for a weekend wristband (valid Saturday & Sunday) and £13.50 for a week-long wristband.

Exclusive cocktails and where to get them

1. Cloud Nine - Available from Herringbone: Rose-infused Tanqueray Gin, Balsazar Rose Vermouth, Absinthe, Grapefruit and Lemon

2. Tropics Supersonic - Available from One Canonmills: Porte's Tropical Old Tom Gin, Pickering's Pink Grapefruit & Lemongrass Liqueur, Pineapple Juice and Peach Puree

3. The Pink Peacock - Available from The Raeburn: Pickering's Gin, Pickering's Lemongrass & Grapefruit Liqueur, Peach Syrup, Lemon and Egg White

4. Just Dill With It - Available from Akva: Absolut Vodka, Aquavit, Elderflower Cordial, Lemon Juice and Rhubarb Bitters

5. Black Ivy Kiss - Available from Black Ivy: Beefeater Blood Orange Gin, Angostura 5 Year Age Rum, Orange Falernum, Lemon Juice and Sugar Syrup

6. Juicy Lucy - Available from Montpeliers: Garden Shed Gin, Lemon Juice, Apple Juice, Honey and Muddled Blackberries

7. Pornstar Margarita - Available from 4042: Patron Citronage Tequila, Orange Juice, Lime Juice, Lemon Juice, Blood Orange Sugar Syrup and a Sugar & Pink Peppercorn Dusted Rim

8. Gin And The Giant Peach - Available from Angels Share: Gordon's Pink Gin, Chase Rhubarb Vodka, Strawberry Puree, Peach Bitters and Lemon Juice, topped with Rose Lemonade

9. New Town Gin Garden - Available from Badger & Co: Edinburgh Gin, Edinburgh Gin Rhubarb & Ginger Liqueur, Lime Juice, Pineapple Juice and Homemade Lavender Syrup

10. Elder Wolf Southside - Available from Brewdog: Lone Wolf Gin, Elderflower Cordial and Lime Juice topped with Soda

11. Hubba Bubba Coola - Available from Candy Bar: Bombay Sapphire Gin and Hubba Bubba Cordial, topped with Watermelon and Cucumber Soda

12. Cherry Blossom - Available from Copper Blossom: Roku Gin, Cherry Liqueur, Cranberry Juice, Egg White, Lemon Juice and Grenadine

13. The 3 P's - Available from Element: Porter's Tropical Old Tom Gin and Passion Fruit Puree, topped with Prosecco

14. Absolut Shambles - Available from Harry's Bar: Absolut Vodka, Chambord, Apple Juice, Passion Fruit Syrup and Lemon Juice

15. Little Changes - Available from Heads & Tales: Bombay Dry Gin, Martini Bianco, Lejay Creme de Fraise and Strawberry Bitters, topped with Light Tonic Water

16. Winter Cherry - Available from Huxley: Absolut Vodka, Lejay Cherry Brandy, Plum Bitters, Grenadine and Lemon Juice

17. Basic Peach - Available from Indigo Yard: Ketel One Vodka, Peach Puree, Raspberry Puree, Lime Juice and Sugar Syrup

18. Rasp-beery Rose - Available from Innis & Gunn Brewery Taproom: Edinburgh Gin Raspberry Liqueur, Cocchi Rosa, Cocchi Americano, Lemon Juice and Sugar Syrup, topped with Innis & Gunn IPA

19. In The Wild - Available from Lulu: Wildcat Gin, Briottet Rhubarb Liqueur and Watermelon Syrupm, topped with Prosecco

20. Festival Square Fizz - Available from One Square: Darnley's Gin, Xante Pear Liqueur, Sugar Syrup, Lemon Juice, Lightly Muddled Orange and Prosecco

21. Suntory Sunrise - Available from Rabble: Roku Gin, The King's Ginger Liqueur, Lemon Juice, Sugar, Bitters and Pomegranate Juice

22. Fruits of Fife - Available from Raging Bull: Eden Mill Gin, Creme de Mure Lemon Juice and Apple Juice

23. Fresh As A Daisy - Available from The Garden: Martini Extra Dry, Benedictine and Lime Juice

24. Think Pink - Available from The Queens Arms: Hendrick's Gin, Giffard Watermelon Liqueur, Pineapple Juice, Orange Bitter and Cucumber and Yuzu Syrup

25. Humdinger - Available from Tigerlily: Bombay Sapphire Gin, St-Germain Liqueur, Lemon Juice and Honey Syrup

26. Live Naked- Available from Tonic: Naked Grouse Whisky, Malic Acid and Ginger Syrup, topped with Sparkling Wine

27. Life's A Peach - Available from Vesta: Daffy's Gin, Velvet Falernum, Peach Syrup, Peach Bitters, Lemon Juice and Apple Juice

28. Edinburgh 5.0 - Available from 99 Hanover: Edinburgh Gin Rhubarb & Ginger Liqueur, Elderflower Cordial and Cloudy Apple Juice, topped with Prosecco

29. Earl's Martini - Available from Apex Waterloo Place Hotel: The 1819 Gin, Lemon Juice, St-Germain Liqueur and Sugar Syrup

30. Lady Osaka - Available from Bar Soba: Caorunn Gin, Midori Melon Liqueur, Passion Fruit Syrup, Lemon Juice and Apple Juice

31. Deconstructed Cosmoo - Available from Boozy Cow: Absolut Citron Vodka, Solerno Blood Orange Liqueur, Cranberry Juice and a Bloog Orange Liqueur Foam

32. Sweet Brewbarb - Available from Brewhemia: Edinburgh Gin Rhubarb & Ginger Liqueur, Almond Milk, Coconut Cream, Rhubarb Bitters and Vanilla Sugar Syrup

33. Skull and Rose - Available from Cask Smugglers: Cazabel Reposado Tequila, Rhubarb Liqueur, Elderflower Cordial, Lime Juice and Muddled Cucumber

34. The Geddes Fix - Available from Dishoom: Woodford Reserve Bourbon, Chartreuse Cointreau, Rhubarb Bitters, Agave Syrup and Lime Juice

35. Strawberry Letter - Available from Eastside: Ketel One Vodka and Strawberry Shrub, topped with Prosecco

36. Pink Gin Fizz - Available from Elio's: Pink Gin, Grenadine, Lemon Juice and Strawberry Syrup, topped with Prosecco

37. Gaucho Sunrise - Available from Gaucho: Pink Gin, Amaretto, Lemon Juice and Homemade Strawberry Syrup

38. Rosa Spritz - Available from Harvey Nichols: Lanique Rose Liqueur and Grapefruit & Lemon Verbena Soda, topped with Prosecco

39. Royal Violet - Available from Le Monde: Bacardi Rum, Creme de Violette, Lime Juice, Sugar Syrup and Blackberry Puree

40. Fortune and Glory, Kid - Available from Pop-Up Geeks: Don Q Golden Rum, Giffard Banane de Bresil, Lime Juice and Grapefruit and Mango Juice

41. Scott's Tale - Available from Scott's on Princes Street: Edinburgh Gin, Chambord, Pineapple Juice and Cherry Syrup

42. Selkie Summer Spritz - Available from The Refinery: Selkie Gin, Lemon Juice, Vanilla Syrup and Peach Puree, topped with Jasmine Soda

43. Roku Blossom Fizz - Available from The Voodoo Rooms: Roku Gin, Heering Cherry Liqueur, Lime Juice, Rose Water, Sugar Syrup, Egg White and Milk (or milk alternative)

44. Lady Marmalade Martini - Available from Apex Grassmarket Hotel: Eden Mill Oak Gin, Lemon Juice, Orange Juice and Marmalade

45. Raspberry Hibiscus & Basil Stunner - Available from Cold Town House: Crystal Head Vodka, Hibiscus & Basil Syrup and Lemon Juice, topped with Raspberry Berliner Weiss Beer

46. Pineapple & Rhubarb Punch - Available from Dragonfly: Lindores Abbey Aqua Vitae, Pineapple Juice and Rhubarb Bitters, topped with Lemon Tonic Water

47. Absolu Pirags - Available from Epicurean: Sailor Jerry Rum, Cinnamon Syrup, Apple Juice and Lime Juice topped with Soda Water and a side of Whipped Cream

48. Air Bath - Available from Monboddo: Tanqueray Gin, Bergamot Syrup and Lemon Juice, topped with Soda

49. It's a Summer Ting - Available from Revolution: Beefeater Blood Orange Gin, Aperol, Passion Fruit Syrup, Lemon Puree and Mango Puree, topped with Ting

50. Silver Jet - Available from Skybar: Ketel One Vodka, Vanilla Syrup and Lime Juice, topped with Ginger Beer

51. The Arbroath Smokey - Available from The Villager: Arbikie Chilli Vodka, Maple Syrup, Lime Juice and Mint

52. The Pink Dahlia - Available from Whiski Rooms: Johnnie Walker Black Label Whisky, Hibiscus & Pink Peppercorn Syrup, Cardamon-infused Martini Rubino, Lemon Juice and Egg White

53. No Stone Unturned - Available from Finn & Bear: Dark Matter Spiced Rum, Homemade Roasted Avocado Stone Orgreat and Bitters

54. Bountiful Colada - Available from Lioness of Leith: Bounty Rum, Lime Juice and Pineapple & Coconut Shrub

55. Leith Libre - Available from Malmaison: Leith Rum, Banana Liqueur, Pineapple Juice, Lime Juice and Demerara Syrup topped with Coke

56. S&M Blood Orange Mojito - Available from Smoke & Mirrors: Don Q Cristal Rum, Solerno Blood Orange Liqueur, Lime Juice and Mint, topped with Soda

57. The Aurora Borealis - Available from The Barologist: Tanqueray Rangpur Gin, Kraken Rum, Lime Juice and Cinnamon Syrup

58. Rum 'n' Apple Pie - Available from Woodland Creatures: Havana Esp Rum, Lemongrass & Ginger Tea Syrup, Apple Juice Bitters and Lime Juice

59. Tropical Garden Gimlet - Available from 56 North: South Loch Citrus & Lime Flower Gin, Tropical Garden Cordial and Tropical Bitters

60. Tropical Botanical - Available from Camera: Sweetdram Escubac, Fennel Syrup and Coconut Milk, topped with Fever Tree Tonic Water

61. The Black Forest - Available from Damm 27: Monkey 47 Gin, Chambord, Rosemary Syrup, Raspberry Puree, Blood Orange Juice, Lemon Bitters, Lemon Juice and Egg White

62. Summer Thyme - Available from Grande Cafe: Tanqueray Gin, Luxardo Maraschino Cherry Liqueur, Rhubarb Cordial, Lemon Puree and Sugar Syrup

63. Swedish Home, Scottish Heart - Available from Sofi's Southside: Absolut Vodka, Absolut Mango Vodka, Lemon Juice, Irn-Bru Reduction, Rubicon Mango Juice and Peach Bitters, topped with Soda Water

64. Queen of the South - Available from Wild Yarrow: McQueen Sweet Citrus Gin, Lemon Juice, Lejay Creme de Mure Blackberry Syrup

65. La Vie en Rose - Available from Empress of Broughton Street: Hendrick's Gin, Lanique Rose Liqueur, Lemon Juice, Sugar Syrup, Cucumber Bitters and Pink Peppercorns

66. Rhubarb Rox - Available from Jeremiah's Taproom: Edinburgh Gin Rhubarb & Ginger, Tuaca Brandy Liqueur, Lemon Juice, Egg White and Grenadine

67. Butterbeer - Available from Lantern Room: Chivas Regal 12 Year Aged Whisky, Homemade Butterscotch Syrup, Cream and Nutmeg, topped with hot water

68. Cisco Kid - Available from The Basement: Jalapeno-infused El Jimador Tequila, Fresh Lemon Juice, Raspberry-infused Agave Syrup, topped with Corona and served frozen

69. North Storm - Available from The Glasshouse Hotel: Johnnie Walker Double Black Label Whisky, Apricot Liqueur, Pineapple Juice, Lemon Juice, Bitters and Homemade Fennel Syrup

70. The Passionate Goose - Available from The Place: Grey Goose Vodka, Passoa Passion Fruit Liqueur, Lemon Juice and Sugar Syrup, topped with Soda

71. Chocolate Orange Martini - Available from The Winehouse: Tanqueray Gin, Tanqueray Flor de Sevilla Gin, Briottet Creme de Caoco Blanc, Milk, Homemade Orange Peel Syrup and Chocolate, topped with Chocolate Orange Shavings

For the latest reviews, recommendations and openings in Edinburgh and everything you need to have a good night - join our new Facebook group here.