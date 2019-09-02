This is when you can get early bird tickets for Edinburgh Castle of Light this winter

History is set to come to life at Edinburgh Castle this winter, as the iconic landmark is illuminated with tales from Scotland’s past.

The mesmerising 90-minute journey of light, sound and wonder, entitled Castle of Light, will treat guests to an evening of dazzling animations, never seen before at the castle in its 900 year history. Running over six weeks throughout the festive season, from Thursday 14 November to Sunday 22 December, the castle will be transformed using state-of-the-art projections and enchanting storytelling.

Edinburgh Castle is set to be transformed this winter

Early bird tickets go on sale from 9.30am tomorrow morning (Tuesday 3 September).

The countdown is now on to the event which will be the biggest light experience to hit the city centre, bringing together a consortium of the finest digital and visual talent in Scotland to create a truly immersive experience which will captivate locals and visitors alike every Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Gillian MacDonald, Head of Business Development at Historic Environment Scotland (HES), which operates Edinburgh Castle, said: “Castle of Light invites visitors to watch the history of this iconic landmark come to life as it illuminates the very walls that saw it unfold.

“Guests will have the chance to follow in the footsteps of Scotland’s heroes as they’re welcomed by stunning visuals and impressive lighting installations within the Castle’s walls.

“Using state-of-the-art projections to create a truly wonderful, immersive lighting adventure, this is sure to be a magical experience for all the family and we can’t wait for everyone to enjoy it."

Double Take Projections, NL Productions, Andy McGregor Design and War Productions Ltd are working together, in partnership with HES, to create an innovative illuminated walking tour, with timed entries between 5.30pm and 8.30pm.

Among them, the group have provided projection lightshows around the globe from The Enchanted Forest in Pitlochry to Sydney Opera House via the Forth Bridges and Blackpool Tower. The creation of this world class event, hosted in their home city, within such an iconic building, will be a truly unique experience.

Andy McGregor, Creative Director of Castle of Light, said: “This is an amazing opportunity to create a major lighting projection event for the truly iconic site that is Edinburgh Castle – a place recognised throughout the world and one which embodies so much Scottish history.

“I grew up by the Meadows in the shadow of this rock but I'm now seeing the Castle with fresh eyes. As a team, we will be drawing on the history, geology, mythology and the sheer drama of the site to conjure a spectacle that we hope will excite, entertain and enlighten audiences of all ages and backgrounds. To a certain extent, it is like being given a set of (very big) keys to a (a very big) toy shop – but with rather more responsibility! - and we are thrilled to be involved in such an exciting project for this national treasure.”

Tickets for the Capital’s first light spectacular, set within the historic walls of Edinburgh Castle, go on sale tomorrow, Tuesday 3 September, from 9.30am with special early bird rates available for September. Tickets will also be available for an ‘Access’ night taking place on Monday 2 December for people with additional support needs.

Standard tickets cost £20 (concessions, family tickets and discounts for Historic Scotland members available). For more information and to get your tickets, visit www.CastleofLight.scot.