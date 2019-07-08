This is why you may have seen these 'invisible posters' appearing in Edinburgh

Eagle-eyed Edinburgh folk may have noticed some new posters popping up around the city over the weekend.

These posters, aimed at highlighting the homelessness issues and how people often treat people on the streets, were spotted outside the Omni Centre, on QueenStreet and on Castle Street yesterday (Sunday).

These posters have been designed to comment on homelessness and how we too often treat people on the streets as if they were invisible.

Displayed in the city by social enterprise Invisible Cities (after a similar one was displayed in York earlier on in the year) these posters have been designed to comment on homelessness and how we too often treat people on the streets as if they were invisible.

They read: "If this poster were a homeless person, then most people wouldn't even look down."

The global social enterprise trains people who have experienced homelessness to become walking tour guides of their cities and offer alternative walking tours. After starting in Edinburgh in 2016, they now have tours in Glasgow, Manchester and York.

Zakia Moulaoui, Founder of Invisible Cities said: "One of our guides once said to me, 'When you are homeless and on the streets, people don't look at you, they look through you. You are invisible,' and our organisation aims to change that, creating a real conversation around the issue of homelessness while giving our guides a voice and a platform.

"These posters are another way to do this."

You can find out more information about them here: wwww.invisible-cities.org