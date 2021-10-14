Police in East Lothian are keen to find Thomas Tams to ensure his wellbeing and safety.

He was last seen in the High Street of Prestonpans around 12.25 pm on Wednesday.

Later that day, he was believed to be in the Biggar Road area of Edinburgh around 4.15 pm.

Concerns raised for missing Prestonpans man

He has been described as 5ft 8ins tall, of medium build with short brown hair.

He is believed to be wearing a black Berghaus fleece, black tracksuit bottoms and navy blue trainers.

Thomas also has access to a white Vauxhall Vivaro van, registration SM15 YWG.

Constable Dermott Maughan said: “Thomas requires regular medication and so it is crucial that we trace him to ensure his wellbeing and safety.

Anyone who may have seen Thomas or has any information on his whereabouts is urged to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1294 of 13 October.”

