Tom Gilzean memorial fund set up in support of Edinburgh Children's Hospital Charity

Yesterday evening, a memorial fund was set up in fundraiser and war veteran Tom Gilzean’s name to support Edinburgh Children’s Hospital Charity, a charity he relentlessly supported over the years.READ MORE: Inspirational Edinburgh war veteran and legendary fundraiser, Tom Gilzean, dies aged 99In the early hours of Monday morning, Tom, who was a retired bus driver passed away in veterans’ hospital Erskine House at age 99.

At present the memorial fund aims to raise £1500 which will support the work of The Sick Kids as well as children’s healthcare settings across Scotland.

Tom was an avid supporter of the charity

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“To honour his extraordinary achievements, and in tribute to an extraordinary life, this page has been set up in support of one of his chosen charities to ensure that his legacy lives on.”

Tom, who began fundraising following the passing of his wife Anne in 2000, has raised over £1 million for charity and in June this year received an MBE for his philanthropic efforts.