Tom Kitchin restaurant staff suspended amid bullying and 'toxic workplace' allegations

Tom Kitchin has suspended two members of staff and launched an investigation amid bullying and assault allegations from former staff.

The complaints came to light on social media within the last week, and include some speaking out about a "toxic workplace' with allegations of bullying, assault and harassment.

In a statement, Peter Southcott, managing director of the Kitchin Group, said: “Following allegations of unacceptable behaviour, two senior members of staff have been suspended while these claims are fully and independently investigated. We will not hesitate to take whatever action may be necessary.”

Tom Kitchin and his wife Michaela run The Kitchin fine dining restaurant in Leith, Scran and Scallie gastropub in Stockbridge, Southside Scran bistro in Bruntsfield, all Edinburgh, and The Bonnie Badger hotel with pub, restaurant, rooms and garden in Gullane, East Lothian.

Speaking to the Guardian about the allegations, Tom Kitchin said: “Top kitchens the world over can be high-pressure, frenetic and challenging environments where emotions often run high. However, the exacting standards of our food and service must be matched by the standards of behaviour in our kitchens and wider operations.

“In the last few years, the feedback from our team members underlines the significant strides we’ve taken to improve what had often been a traditional culture in our kitchens, but we have more to do.