Tom disclosed in October 2020 that he had been diagnosed with stage four glioblastoma and had begun radiotherapy and chemotherapy.

Who is Tom Parker?

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Wanted star Tom Parker has died at the age of 33 after being diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour.

Tom achieved great success as a member of one of the UK’s chart-topping boy bands, later going on to triumph on stage and television.

The singer was born in Bolton in 1988, and during his adolescence fought his way through a number of failed attempts to break into the music industry.

Parker initially auditioned for The X Factor after learning to play the guitar at the age of 16, but did not make it past the first round of the competition.

He abandoned his musical pursuits for a short time to study geography at Manchester Metropolitan University, but later dropped out to have another shot at achieving his dream of becoming a professional singer.

For a time Parker was part of a Take That tribute band called Take That II, before eventually finding success in British-Irish boy band The Wanted.

Who are The Wanted?

The band – consisting of Tom Parker, Nathan Sykes, Max George, Siva Kaneswaran and Jay McGuiness – was originally formed in 2009 and produced three top 10 studio albums before they announced in 2014 they were going to pursue solo projects.

After a seven-year hiatus, The Wanted reunited last year to record new material and launch a 2022 UK tour.

The tour kicked off in Glasgow on March 3, however Parker was not present due to a delay to cancer treatment he is currently receiving for a brain tumour.

The group are best known for hits Glad You Came, Chasing The Sun and All Time Low.

They also recently released a greatest hits album, entitled Most Wanted – The Greatest Hits.

What has Tom Parker said about brain tumour?

Last year, Tom has said he was “happy to be back” with his fellow bandmates and admits it was unusual to be in his position a year on from his cancer diagnosis.

The pop singer revealed in October 2020 that he had been diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour, but in November he announced that the results of a scan showed it was now “stable” and “under control” after receiving treatment.

Parker gave an update and said he was “just cracking on” with life.

Was he married with kids?

Tom was married to Kelsey Parker, formerly Hardwick.

Their daughter, Aurelia Rose, was born in 2019, and they welcomed their son, Bodhi, in October last year.

Following his death, she said the hearts of his family were broken by his death.

She wrote on Instagram: “It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm Tom passed away peacefully earlier today with all of his family by his side.

“Our hearts are broken, Tom was the centre of our world and we can’t imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence.

“We are truly thankful for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we all unite to ensure Tom’s light continues to shine for his beautiful children.

“Thank you to everyone who has supported in his care throughout, he fought until the very end. I’m forever proud of you.”

Who has paid tribute to Tom Parker?

Ed Sheeran sent his condolences to the family of Tom Parker.

He wrote on Instagram: “So sad to hear of Tom’s passing. Thoughts and love are with Kelsey, his children and his family. Very sad day, what a lovely guy.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star Baga Chipz has paid tribute to Tom Parker following his death from an inoperable brain tumour aged 33.

She wrote: “R.I.P Tom Parker. 33 is no age. Sending love to Kelsey, your family, friends, the band and all of your fans.”

The Vamps’ Connor Ball has tweeted following Parker’s death aged 33.

Ball wrote: “33 is far too young, so much sadness, Rest in peace Tom Parker”.

Maria Menounos has tweeted about the “brutal disease”. She wrote: “So so sad. This disease is brutal . Rip tom. (Praying) for his family”.

Union J singer JJ Hamblett has called Parker a “an incredible artist and real family man” after his death aged 33 following a brain tumour diagnosis.

Hamblett tweeted: “Just seen the news…I am speechless!!!”

“Tom Parker was such a nice guy who was an incredible artist and real family man!

“Such a cruel, cruel world… RIP Tom.. you will be missed but never never forgotten”.

Howard Donald from Take That sent his condolences to the family of Parker.

He tweeted: “So young and so sad. RIP @TomParker from @thewanted. Strength and love to his family.”

TV presenter Rylan Clark paid tribute. He tweeted: “I’ve just seen the news about Tom and that’s absolutely gutting. He was such a good’un. So sad to hear. Sending my love to Kelsey and the kids. Awful news x #RipTom x”

English actor and musician Martin Kemp has paid tribute, saying his “spirit will never be forgotten” following The Wanted star’s death at 33.

Kemp wrote in a tweet: “Tom Parker, rest in peace my love goes out to all your family and all your friends.. your bravery, your fight and your spirit will never be forgotten”.

Singer Joe McElderry has paid tribute. McElderry, who won The X-Factor in 2009, tweeted: “So very very sad (emoji) life can be cruel!”

“My thoughts to his family and friends”.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.