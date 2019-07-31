Top 10 Gins from around the country to celebrate with on International Scottish Gin Day

Saturday 3 August marks an international celebration of all things Scottish Gin.

There are over 240 Scottish gins currently being produced across the country, but we’ve selected the top ten gins from around Scotland you should try to mark the occasion of the inaugural International Scottish Gin Day.

Theodore Pictish Gin

ABERDEEN - Lone Wolf Gin

The brainchild of the immensely popular and status quo breaking Brewdog, their spirits arm Lone Wolf Gin is made using 100 per cent malt barley spirit following a long series of experiments with different botanicals.

The gin has lavender and citrus notes but it’s the fierce juniper backbone that stands this gin tall.

ARDROSS - Theodore Pictish Gin

Isle of Harris Gin

This newcomer gin from Greenwood Distillers is created using a medley of botanicals that the Picts may have encountered on their travels.

The gin forges links between ancient legends and the world we live in today.

Featuring 16 botanicals, including pomelo, pine, damask rose, honey and oolong tea.

Theodore Gin is a fresh and elegant gin with a floral heart and warm, rich finish. It is Scottish

The Botanist Gin

by birth and Pictish by nature.

AYRSHIRE - Hendricks Gin

In 1998 they got the craft gin ball rolling and their hugely popular gin is now created in the built-for-purpose Hendrick's Gin Palace in Girvan.

Their flavoursome gin is distilled in two ways before being combined and is then infused with their signature cucumber and rose.

EDINBURGH - The Old Curiosity Gin

Founded in 2012 with the aim of creating a green space that captured their love of herbs, food and “all things vintage” Edinburgh-based distillery, The Old Curiosity uses botanicals from their very own Secret Herb Garden, the only gin botanical garden with a distillery in the UK.

The Old Curiosity gins are created using their own grown botanicals and brings unique premium quality gins to the market.

ISLAY - The Botanist Gin

Made at Bruichladdich distillery on Islay, the Botanist claims to be made with 22 foraged island botanicals, hand-picked locally, including gorse and wild mint.

The hugely popular gin is inspired by the distillery’s Hebridean island home on the west coast of Scotland.

ISLE OF HARRIS - Isle of Harris Gin

They won Scotland’s Gin Distillery of the Year 2018 and have been named the Gin of the Year by consumers in the annual Scottish Gin Society poll two years running and have previously been so popular they had to ration their gin!

Isle of Harris Gin’s unique coastal flavours are made up of nine botanicals including locally-sourced sugar kelp and produced in a small copper.

Their beautiful spirits bottle reflects the rolling waves of the Harris coast and carries deliberate imperfections to reflect the rugged nature of the island itself.

PERTHSHIRE - Strathearn Gin

One of Scotland’s smallest commercial distilleries, Strathearn produce four main gins currently; the Classic, the Citrus, the Heather Rose gin and the Oaked Highland gin.

Strathearn Distillery pride themselves on being handcrafted and carry barley by hand into the distillery, have a hand operated mash tun, one of only a few in Scotland and add yeast by hand to ferment the wash. Then distillation is done in a slow and very deliberate way which allows them to create truly outstanding products.

SPEYSIDE - Caorunn Gin

Using small batches of pure grain spirit which are triple distilled for smoothness, the gin is created using Balmenach distillery’s unique Copper Berry Chamber.

The gin itself is infused with five Celtic botanicals, including Coul Blush Apple and Bog Myrtle, six traditional botanicals and Scottish spring water and is perfectly served with a slice of apple.

SKYE - Misty Isle Gin

Misty Isle is a refreshing gin with earthy undertones and a hint of spice, as well as subtle flavours of citrus, which is created in the back garden of the family home of the founders.

Using spring waters from the Storr Lochs and a secret Skye botanical, brothers Thomas and Alistair Wilson who created Misty Isle Gin and have been so successful with their original launch they’ve opened a gin school to teach others how to do it.

ST ANDREWS - Eden Mill Original Gin

Beginning life as primarily a brewery Eden Mill distillery now produces both gin and whisky.

Their original gin was crowned Scotland’s Gin of the Year for 2018.

Eden Mill try to source most of their botanicals locally from places such as St Andrews gardens and they are keen to create seasonal small batch gins, using different botanicals.