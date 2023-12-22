Top award for care home company boss

A local home care company boss recently won a prestigious award at The BFA HSBC British Franchise Awards, recognising his decade-long commitment to revolutionising home care across Scotland.

​ Suhail Rehman’s is pictured receiving his award at the BFA HSBC British Franchise Awards.

The distinguished 'HSBC Best in Class Multi Unit, Single Brand' award celebrates Suhail Rehman’s remarkable years at Home Instead East Lothian and Midlothian where he has supported families and older people across Scotland by delivering them quality care in the comfort of their own homes.

The British Franchise Exhibition is the accrediting body for the UK franchise sector. Suhail wowed judges with his leadership , setting him apart as an exemplary model within the industry.

Suhail's eight franchises, based in Glasgow and spanning from Ayr to Aberdeen have led to hundreds of care professionals delivering exceptional home care services, covering personal care, live-in care, dementia support, and companionship.

Their efforts have enabled many older people across Scotland the chance to stay living at home – a place they love best.

Suhail plays a key part in the communities his Home Instead businesses are based, including setting up eight memory cafes across Scotland, which offer spaces for individuals living with dementia and their families to receive support and share advice with people facing the same challenges.

He also impressed the judges with his 'Care Professional Council,' which provides a direct channel for frontline staff to share their experiences with managers which ensures not only content employees but also a well-supported client base.

Suhail said: "This award is a testament to the unwavering dedication of our outstanding team, committed to making a meaningful impact in the care sector. Being acknowledged within the franchising industry is a true honour, recognising our dedication to furthering to home care available to people across Scotland.