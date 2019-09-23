Tractor crashed into Fife house, bringing rush-hour traffic to standstill

Have your say

Shocking pictures show the moment a tractor crashed into a house, bringing rush hour traffic to a standstill.

The tractor overturned in the front garden of a home in Lundin Links, Fife, just after 9am this morning.

A large flat-bed trailer it was towing also blocked a nearby road, the A915.

Emergency services rushed to the scene, and it was understood that the driver suffered minor injuries from the crash.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: "Around 9.15am we were called to reports of a vehicle overturned on Largo Road, Lundin Links, Fife.

"Officers are at the scene and the Scottish Ambulance Service are in attendance.

"Injuries don't appear life threatening.

"The road is currently closed."

The Scottish Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.

