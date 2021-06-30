Tranent crash: Five-year-old in hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a car in East Lothian
A five year old has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after he was hit by a car in an East Lothian town.
Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash in Tranent that took place on Tuesday, June 29 around 2.05pm.
A black Cherokee Jeep Sport was travelling northbound on the A198 towards the High Street when it hit the child.
The five year old boy was taken to the Royal Hospital for Sick Children for treatment for a serious leg injury.
Medical staff have described his condition as stable.
Sergeant Iain McIntyre from Lothian and Borders Road Policing Unit said: “We are appealing for anyone who witnessed what happened and is yet to speak to police to please get in touch.
"We would also urge any motorists with dash-cams who were in the area at the time of the incident.
“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland through 101, quoting incident number 1780 of Tuesday, 29 June, 2021.”