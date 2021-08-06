SP Energy have apologised on social media for the extended power cut in Tranent.

They have said that power in the EH33 area is currently out.

The company took to twitter to apologise and have said they are working hard to restore the supply.

They wrote: We are aware of a #POWERCUT in #EH33 #Tranent.

"Our engineers are working to restore supplies. Sorry for the inconvenience.”

