Tranent powercut: SP Energy apologise for powercut in East Lothian town as they work to restore the supply
A power cut has hit an East Lothian town as energy company apologise and work to restore the supply.
Friday, 6th August 2021, 10:14 am
Updated
Friday, 6th August 2021, 10:15 am
SP Energy have apologised on social media for the extended power cut in Tranent.
They have said that power in the EH33 area is currently out.
The company took to twitter to apologise and have said they are working hard to restore the supply.
Read More
Read MoreMidlothian care home at centre of abuse probes failed to treat residents with di...
They wrote: We are aware of a #POWERCUT in #EH33 #Tranent.
"Our engineers are working to restore supplies. Sorry for the inconvenience.”