Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Jimmy Martin started out as a brochure boy in Leith’s Frutin Travel before taking on the role of ‘unofficial managing director’ he set up Jimmy Martin Travel in Stockbridge 20 years ago.

And he has now acquired the agency as part of plans to develop and grow his business’ reach across the city.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Frutin Travel has always been dear to my heart and to be expanding with this acquisition, following 18 months of the most challenging times the travel industry has ever faced, cements our faith in our future business growth,” said Jimmy.

As part of the takeover, partner Emma Morrice will become part of the Jimmy Martin team at the Raeburn Place offices.

“Emma brings with her a specialism in last minute beach holidays which will expand our holiday portfolio for clients,” said Jimmy.

“She also has a deep knowledge of America, South East Asia, Vietnam and Cambodia, which will enhance the advice we give to our existing client base who enjoy long haul travel with an element of adventure.”

Emma added: “I am delighted to be joining such a proactive and professional agency which is exhibiting strong recovery from the pandemic.

“Having previously worked with Jimmy and Richard from Jimmy Martin Travel, it seems like a natural and seamless move for the resources of the two businesses to come together with Jimmy Martin Travel’s acquisition of Frutin.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.