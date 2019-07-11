Tributes flood in for baby boy who choked and died at Edinburgh nursery

Have your say

A 10-month-old boy has died after being taken unwell at a nursery in Corstophine.

The child had been rushed to the Sick Kids Hospital on Tuesday after choking on food at the Bright Horizons Nursery in the David Lloyd Club at the Gyle.

Police Scotland confirmed the baby boy later died in hospital on Wednesday 10 July. The Evening News understands the boy choked on a piece of mango.

Members of the public were quick to pay their respects on the Evening News' Facebook page and send their thoughts to the child's parents

Rachel Skilling wrote: "How heartbreakingly tragic," while Lisa Thomson added: "Such a shame condolences to the poor boys family."

Tyffany Campbell offered her support to the staff of the nursery too, saying: "What a tragic accident, fly high wee angel thoughts are with the parents and family of this little one. I hope all the staff receives the utmost support, training and counselling to come to terms with this. Heartbreaking"

Vicki Kerr wrote: "So so sad every parent's worst nightmare."

Gillian Harley added: "So sad. My heart goes out to parents & staff"

Vicky Marshall said: "As a parent and a nursery practitioner this is my worst nightmare!! Absolutely heart breaking for all involved."

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Police in Edinburgh were contacted after a 10-month-old boy took unwell within a private nursery in the Corstorphine area of the city on Tuesday 9 July.

"The child was taken to the Royal Hospital for Sick Children where he sadly passed away on Wednesday 10 July.

"The death is being treated as unexplained, but not suspicious, and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal."

The Bright Horizons Nursery have been contacted for comment.