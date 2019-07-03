Tributes paid to Edinburgh legend Betty Glasgow after sudden death while on holiday in Spain

Tributes have been paid to a city community stalwart after she died suddenly on holiday in Spain.

Betty Glasgow, 87, from Clovenstone, became suddenly unwell after arriving in Fuerteventura and died in hospital.

The mum of seven was a community campaigner in the Clovenstone and Wester Hailes areas for a number of years after her family was one of the first to move into the new scheme.

Her years of service to her neighbourhood earned her an MBE.

Neighbour Sheena Cant, 74, from Clovenstone Gardens said: “Betty was involved in getting clubs started and trying to get the council to do things to improve our area, making it a better place to live by working along with neighbourhood councils, which she herself had helped to get started.”

Betty also worked to improve housing in the area as well as help create a variety of services including Wester Hailes Healthy Living Centre. She was also Vice Chair of Wester Hailes Representative Council and was a board Member of the Wester Hailes Land & Property Trust.

Daughter Mary Glasgow, 50, said that her Mother’s death came as a “shock to the whole family”. She said: “The last time I saw my mum she was dancing with children at a family party, she loved life right up until the last moment and it’s been heartbreaking.”

Betty Glasgow was born in Dublin in 1932 and came to Edinburgh in her 20s where she met John Glasgow at a hall dance. The pair went on to marry and have seven children.

Mary said: “My Mum passionately believed local people should be empowered to find solutions to local challenges.”

One of Clovenstone’s young people who benefited from Betty’s open nature was David Corcoran, 49, who first met Betty when we was a “wee boy”.

He said: “I was just a young kid when I met Betty and she took me under her wing. She got me involved in the Clovenstone Neighbourhood Council. She tried to involve everyone, she knew communities were based on the people within them.

“She was a normal woman who had time for everyone, she spoke to everyone the same, you could be royalty or Mr Nobody off the streets, she had time for everyone.”

Betty worked closely with Andy Milne, the then Wester Hailes Representative Council Coordinator (1993 -2003).

He recalled when the then shadow Secretary of State for Scotland George Robertson, turned up 40 minutes late for his invited speech to a Wester Hailes Representative Council meeting, which Betty was chairing. He said: “Betty politely accepted his apology for being so late and smoothly informed him that she would simply dispense with his prepared speech and move straight on to the questions that the community representatives there had for him. The community got their concerns answered by a humbled and impressed Mr Robertson.”

Betty had many influential roles in the Wester Hailes community over several decades and was frequently cited as the leading model of genuine community empowerment.

Looking back at her mother’s full life Mary said: “First and foremost my mum was a wonderful mother, she was also a fantastic friend, neighbour and then a community activist.”

“She just loved everybody, she was kind and she was warm and offered practical and emotional support when needed.”

A memorial service will be planned at a later date.