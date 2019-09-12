Tributes paid to Edinburgh University student with "electric personality" who died after falling out window at house party

Tributes have been paid to a university student who has died after falling out of a window during a house party in Edinburgh.

READ MORE: Edinburgh University student dies after falling out of window at house party

Patrick Smith, who was from Prestwick in Ayrshire, fell from the third floor of a tenement block on Warrender Park Road at about 3:20am on Sunday.

Police Scotland said they were treating the 21-year-old’s death as unexplained but not suspicious.

The University of Edinburgh paid tribute to the student, who was about to begin studying for a masters in chemical engineering.

A ‘sudden death’ report on the tragedy has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Professor Lev Sarkisov, director of chemical engineering at Edinburgh University, said: “Patrick was a fantastic student. After four years as an undergraduate he was about to begin his masters in chemical engineering.

“He was also clearly the heart and soul of the student chemical engineering society - many students from other years, not only his own cohort, knew him very well, this is why the impact of his tragic death is so wide.”

The keen swimmer was also a regular on the University team in his first two years at the establishment.

Chris Jones, head of performance swimming, said: “Patrick was an ever-present in the performance swim team in his first two years at university. His passion and electric personality resonated throughout the team.

“Patrick made all members feel welcome and he was rarely without a smile or joke to tell. He regularly came to support the team even when he had decided to stop competing.

“This why he was such a popular team member. He will be fondly remembered throughout the Edinburgh swim team family.

“He has left a mark on the swimmers and the staff that we will not forget. My condolences to his family.”

Patrick attended Wellington School in Ayr and was also once part of South Ayrshire Swim Team (SAST).

In an online tribute, former team mate Leigh McLevy wrote: “I cannot put into words how this feels, Patrick, thank you for everything that you gave me and will continue to give me as I cherish the 12 years that we spent as best friends.

“From racing each other in SAST training sessions, to many, many Sainsbury’s meal deal study breaks at uni.

“Our stress-filled Froyo visits, afternoon tea and you constantly being the date on my arm at events.

“I will carry these moments with me forever.

“I will never be able to comprehend how cruel and unfair this world is.

“However, I can’t tell you how grateful I am that I was blessed to do life with you.”