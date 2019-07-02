Tributes paid to mum who died after being found near to burning car near Bathgate

Have your say

The children of a woman who died after being found near a burning car have described her as "compassionate" and "infinitely strong".

Ann Drummond was discovered alongside a man near the car at Drumcross Farm between Bathgate and Livingston on Tuesday June 25.

Both had suffered significant burns to their body and the 47-year-old woman from Livingston died in hospital the following day.

Her death is being treated as suspicious and inquiries are continuing.

The 47-year-old man remains in hospital in a serious condition.

Ms Drummond's family said in a statement: "Our mum was a talented, compassionate and happy woman who was infinitely strong and lived a brave and exciting life.

"We are proud and honoured to call her mum and are all utterly devastated to have lost her."

Detective Inspector Nick Brookfield added: "Our deepest sympathies remain with Ann's entire family and we are continuing to support them while at the same time progressing our inquiries into her death.

"If you believe you have any relevant information to assist with this investigation then please contact police immediately."